Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.11% of Navient worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Navient by 2,663.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 55.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.13 on Monday. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

