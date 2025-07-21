Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $1,495.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $1,450.00 to $1,495.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,063.17. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

