New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $609,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

