New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.05 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $148.89 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

