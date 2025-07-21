New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

