New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,828,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,061 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,751,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,624,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.45 on Monday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

