New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,200 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 39.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Aramark Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.28. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

