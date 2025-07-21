New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 93,997 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 431,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,057,540.44. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $774,413.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,788.08. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,229,515 shares of company stock valued at $109,999,877. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.46. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

