New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after buying an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

