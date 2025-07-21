New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,605 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.69% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

