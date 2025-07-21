Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.93. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.