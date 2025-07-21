Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $75.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

