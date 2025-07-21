Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.