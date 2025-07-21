Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its position in Paycom Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $229.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.46 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.