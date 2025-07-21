PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1,371.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

