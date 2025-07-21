PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

