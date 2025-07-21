PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $154.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,565,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

