Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE PBR opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2806 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. This is a positive change from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 73.88%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

