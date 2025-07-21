Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 213.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Popular by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,418,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,446,000 after buying an additional 515,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Popular by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 459,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Popular Trading Up 0.6%

BPOP stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.82%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

