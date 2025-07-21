PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

