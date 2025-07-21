Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of PFBC stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Preferred Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.
Preferred Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
