Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $30.81 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 30,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 124.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 154,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

