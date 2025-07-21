Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 316.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $194.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price target (up from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

