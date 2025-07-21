Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,729 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $111,005.52. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $511,619.34. This trade represents a 27.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,766 shares of company stock worth $765,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ REYN opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.