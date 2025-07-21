Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 107,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 32,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 18.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

