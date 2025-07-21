Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 107,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 32,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Down 18.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.