Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 357,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 134,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a market cap of C$8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

