SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,375 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 360.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 657,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 864,926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.81 on Monday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

