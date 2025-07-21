SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,064 Shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BTCS were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BTCS by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BTCS by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 90,171 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BTCS

In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 112,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $676,674.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,641,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,486. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. BTCS Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.15.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTCS had a negative net margin of 579.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts expect that BTCS Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BTCS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

BTCS Company Profile

(Free Report)

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

