SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 88 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $244.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

