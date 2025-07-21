SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 912 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 135.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ING Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ING Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 308,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $23.25.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

