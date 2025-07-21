SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,086 Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 7,651.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of -0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

