SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,428,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $54,929,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $116.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

