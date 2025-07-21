SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

