SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) by 310,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of MultiSensor AI worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 76,711 shares of MultiSensor AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $42,191.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,875,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,748.85. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,839 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MultiSensor AI stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 175.08%. Research analysts predict that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

