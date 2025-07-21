SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) by 192.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rezolve AI were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RZLV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Rezolve AI stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Rezolve AI PLC has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Rezolve AI

(Free Report)

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

