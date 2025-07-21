SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.15 and its 200-day moving average is $372.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.76 and a 1 year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

