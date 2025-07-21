SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 571.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,249,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 36.2%

NAK stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAK

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.