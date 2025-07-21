SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) by 267.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 257.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 355,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 255,819 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 1,389.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 198,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 93,397 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0408 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.