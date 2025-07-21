SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $36,000 Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spok were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spok by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spok by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Spok by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.58. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Spok had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.26%.

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,222.75. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,198.80. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

