SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $43,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,533 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,609,039.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 269,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,503.37. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

