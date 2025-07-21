SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMBD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

