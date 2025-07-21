SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.