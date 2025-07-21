SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $130,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,546. This represents a 12.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $157,573.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,503. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,082,238 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of GH stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile



Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

