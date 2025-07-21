SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVCO. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Silvaco Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Silvaco Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Shares of Silvaco Group stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvaco Group

In other Silvaco Group news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,477,355 shares in the company, valued at $51,443,813.05. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Babak A. Taheri acquired 20,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 785,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,202.83. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

