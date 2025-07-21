SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 269 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hasbro by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,903,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.81 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

