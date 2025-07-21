SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 284 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $694,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 227.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 458.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 76.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,046,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.43 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

