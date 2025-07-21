SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,361 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 112.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.45 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

