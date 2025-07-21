SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Position in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Free Report) by 1,015.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVD. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 30.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac by 330.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 93,094 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SDVD stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Profile

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies.

