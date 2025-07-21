SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) by 192.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 87,740 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

